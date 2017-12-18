× Two Arrested In Connection With Carroll County Burglaries

BERRYVILLE (KFSM) — Police have arrested two Carroll County men linked to several commercial burglaries in Berryville and Eureka Springs, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Adam Bailey, 21, of Eureka Springs and Tom Paul Morris, 30, of Oak Grove were arrested in connection with three counts of commercial burglary, three counts of theft of property and arson — all felonies.

Both men also face misdemeanor charges of tampering with physical evidence and theft by receiving.

Deputies responded Dec. 11 to an intrusion alarm at a convenience store in Oak Grove, where they found store windows smashed and the cash register missing, according to Maj. George Frye.

Deputies saw Bailey walking nearby and spotted broken glass fragments on his shirt. Deputies also found a truck with broken glass inside it and shoes that appeared to match footprints seen at the store, Frye said.

Bailey was arrested at the scene and Morris was arrested at the home were deputies found the truck.

Investigators with the Berryville and Eureka Springs police departments also spoke to Bailey and Morris about commercial burglaries in their cities, Frye said.

Bailey and Morris were being held Monday (Dec. 18) at the Carroll County Detention Center on $100,000 bonds.