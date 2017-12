Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- There are a number of places in our area to look at Christmas, but where is the best place?

5NEWS Meteorologist Matt Standridge answers that question as he shows us the Lights of the Ozarks from 400 feet off the ground.

Arkansas Helicopters in Springdale offers flight tours to view Christmas lights throughout Northwest Arkansas.

To learn more about the Christmas lights helicopter tours, click here.