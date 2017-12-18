Young Mother Of Two Killed In Sebastian County Car Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) -- Two little boys are without a mother this Christmas, after Brandi Tindall, 27, died in a car crash over the weekend. One of her children was in the SUV she was driving but survived. Family and co-workers are devastated.

"Christmas will never be the same because it will always remind me that yesterday my sister was taken from me," said her brother Curtis Lane Tindall.

Curtis said he just saw his sister a few days ago. On Sunday (Dec. 17), he got the shocking news Brandi died earlier that morning.

Police said Tindall was going north on Highway 45 just past Bonanza. The road conditions were wet, which may have been a factor in what caused her to veer off the road and crash into a tree.

Tindall and her 2-year-old son were ejected from her SUV. Family members said the little boy was released from Arkansas Children's Hospital Monday (Dec. 18) afternoon with a broken collar bone and a few scratches.

"I'm glad that he's okay, but I'm so sad he's not gonna understand what's going on and I just feel for him," Curtis Tindall said. "He's gotta be so scared not knowing why his mom isn't there with him."

It was somber mood inside the convenience store where Tindall had been working the past seven years. Co-workers tell 5NEWS Tindall was family.

"I just can't believe it," co-worker Marley Mustard said.

Tindall also leaves behind an 8-year-old son who was not in the car at the time of the accident. Co-workers said Tindall worked endless hours between The Hydration Station and The Vapor Station in Fort Smith to provide for her two little boys.

"She loved both of those boys unconditionally," Megan Williams, co-worker said.

Friends said Tindall was selfless and got along with everyone.

"We were always together at work and outside of work," Erika Rice said. "We were always messaging each other, always talking to each other. There was never a day where we didn't talk to each other."

Tindall's last post on Facebook was a tribute to her co-worker Adrian Hartsfield who died from from cancer on Saturday (Dec. 16).

A viewing for Tindall will be held on Thursday (Dec. 21) from 2 to 7 p.m. at the McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood. The funeral will follow on Friday (Dec. 22) at 2 p.m.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for the memorial services. You can also go to any Bank of the Ozarks and donate to a fund set up for Brandi Tindall by mentioning her name.