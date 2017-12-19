× Blaine Knight Earns Preseason All-America Recognition

TUCSON, Ariz. (KFSM)– The 2018 Collegiate Baseball Preseason All-Americans were announced this week and features a remarkable mix of talented NCAA Division I baseball players from across the USA and includes Arkansas junior Blaine Knight, who was named to the Third Team. It is the first preseason honor for a Razorback heading into the 2018 season.

The right-hander was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the 29th round of the 2017 MLB First-Year Player Draft over the summer, but he decided to return for his junior season.

Knight made 16 starts during the 2017 campaign, compiling a 3.82 ERA in 90.2 innings pitched. The Bryant native finished with 96 strikeouts and only 20 walks. The strikeouts ranked 10th in the Southeastern Conference and the walks were the 13th-lowest among all league pitchers.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to open the 2018 season against Bucknell on Friday, Feb. 16 with first pitch at 3 p.m. at Baum Stadium.