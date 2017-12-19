Christmas Where You Live: A Father Honors His Son’s Sacrifice – Armstrong Bank

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

5NEWS is helping spread joy this holiday season with Christmas Where You Live!

From December 11th thru December 21st, we will be surprising unsuspecting viewers with $250 gift cards courtesy of our amazing sponsors; The Party Place, Armstrong Bank, Blakeman’s Fine Jewelry, and Home Elements.

The locations are random and so are the winners we’ve chosen.

This 5th surprise is just a little extra special though. I found a family helping out with the Christmas Honors program at the Fort Smith National Cemetery.

Their reason for volunteering is one you don't want to miss.

Austin Cates of Fort Smith served two tours and instructed at Camp Robinson during his service. Austin, a fallen soldier, joined his brothers in arms on October 22 of this year.

Austin’s family volunteered at Christmas Honors and they were selected as our winner of the Christmas Where You Live Giveaway.

Austin’s father, Robert Cates II was speechless, to say the least, but when he did speak he only thought of Austin.

“I’d like to donate it in my son’s name to continue the Christmas Honors the group that they are doing down here I just think it’s a wonderful thing with it being Christmas time and everything I’d love to just pass this and pay it forward and honor some other vets in the process,” said Robert.

Phillip Merry, Christmas Honors founder, and chair member accepted the donation and myself among others, struggled with this heartfelt gift.

“Good people working hard and here he is and here he is sharing this… that’s, because of Bob and his son Austin who he is remembering 50 veterans for the next five years because of Robert’s honor to his son,” said Merry.

Austin’s grandfather served 23 years in the Air Force and retired a Lt. Col.

“All gave some, but some gave all,” said Merry.

The family joined hundreds of others on Saturday, December 16th to lay wreaths on their loved one's headstones.

Robert said the money donated to be used to honor Austin’s memory, sacrifice, and service to our country.

“What is the use of living if it not to strive for noble causes said such that this muddled world will be a better place for those who will live in it after we are gone,” said Merry.

Segment Sponsored By: Armstrong Bank