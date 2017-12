× Earle QB Gerry Bohanon Commits To Baylor

EARLE, Ark. (KFSM)– Earle quarterback Gerry Bohanon announced his commitment to Baylor on Tuesday. Bohanon chose Baylor over offers from Arkansas, Ole Miss, Louisville, Auburn, Alabama and a host of others.

According to 247 sports Bohanon is a 4-star QB and the No. 1 player in Arkansas. Bohanon is the 229 overall player in 247Sports’ Composite rankings and the 9th-ranked dual-threat QB in the country.