FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith businesses will shell out an additional $100 a year to benefit police.

The business license fee will pay for more police resources. This is apart of the city’s 2018 budget.

Fort Smith Board of Directors voted 5-2 to pass the vote Tuesday (Dec. 19).

Fort Smith City Administrator Carl Geffken said this funding will raise about $480,000 for Fort Smith.