Local Man Arrested On Child Rape Charges

BERRYVILLE (KFSM) — A Carroll County man suspected of raping a child has been arrested in Miller County, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Wayne Pannell, 44, faces felony charges of rape and sexual indecency with a 10-year-old girl.

Deputies say Pannell sexually abused the girl while living in Eureka Springs. His charges stem from an investigation by Indiana Child Protective Services, which then referred the case to Arkansas State Police and the sheriff’s office.

Pannell was booked into the Carroll County Detention Center on Friday (Dec. 15). He’s being held on a $500,000 bond.