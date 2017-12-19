× Local Police Searching For Escaped Sex Offender

LEFLORE COUNTY (KFSM) — Police said they are searching for a sex offender who escaped from jail.

Troy Peiffer, 29, has escaped from the LeFlore County, according to the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office.

Peiffer is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and about 140 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes, according to the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office.

He escaped from the Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center in Hodgen, Okla. That jail is a minimum security detention center for men.

He is a sex offender who violated state requirements of said status.