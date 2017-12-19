× Local Police Searching For Shooting Suspect

MULDROW (KFSM) — One person is injured and another is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened Tuesday (Dec. 19).

A person was shot in their chest and taken to Sparks Regional Medical Center in Fort Smith for treatment. Police have yet to comment on that person’s injuries and current condition.

Police are actively searching for the alleged shooter, but have yet to release the suspect’s name and description.

A description of the vehicle the suspect may be driving has also not been released.

This is a developing story.