Sheriff: No Evidence Found In Spiro Relating To Morgan Nick Case

SPIRO (KFSM) — No evidence was found in a search suspected to be related to the case of missing girl Morgan Nick.

Detectives dug for more than 10 hours before calling off the search about 2:30 p.m. the following day (Tuesday, Dec. 19).

LeFlore County Sheriff Rob Seale said that authorities received a tip Monday (Dec. 18) at 10 a.m. that led them to a property on Northwest Ninth Street in Spiro.

This was the same location that police searched in connection to the Morgan Nick case in 2010, according to Spiro police. Morgan Nick is a missing person from Alma that was abducted in 1995 at the age of 6.

Investigators honed in on a well on the property after a cadaver dog alerted investigators to it. Figuratively speaking, they said they searched the well and the surrounding area with a fine-tooth comb.

However, nothing was found.