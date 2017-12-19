× Police: Attorney Who Bragged Of Making “Girls In Jail” Porn Filmed Sex With Inmate

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CBS News) — Authorities say a Florida attorney who used his position to gain access to a women’s jail and film himself having sex with a female inmate bragged of making a pornographic video named “Girls in Jail.”

A Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office news release says 54-year-old Andrew Spark was arrested Sunday and charged with soliciting for prostitution and other counts.

Detectives began investigating Spark last month following a tip that he was soliciting sex from at the Pinellas County Jail. On Nov. 25, Spark allegedly told a 25-year-old female inmate, who turned down his request for sex, that he had met with another incarcerated woman earlier that day and was producing the pornographic video.

The release say detectives confirmed Spark had met with a 28-year-old inmate earlier that day and later determined they had had sex at least six times since her June arrest on drug charges. Investigators said Spark is accused of using attorney privilege to meet with the woman in a private room, according to the release. Spark has never represented the woman, but investigators say he began paying her for sex about three years ago, before she was an inmate.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office received a tip about Spark in November, allegedly saying the suspect filmed sexual acts on his personal tablet, in exchange for money that he deposited in the inmate’s commissary account.

On Sunday, investigators recorded audio in the room where he met the inmate. Investigators entered the room after Spark allegedly exposed himself.

Detectives are trying to determine if Spark engaged in similar activity at other jails.

Spark is free on $5,300 bail. He didn’t reply to an email seeking comment.