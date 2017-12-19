× Police: Local Man Beats Woman With Baseball Bat, Steals Car & Runs Into House

MULDROW (KFSM) — A man is facing charges after allegedly stealing beer, hitting a woman with a baseball bat, stealing her car and running into a home, according to Muldrow police.

Darin Schmidt, 26, is facing felony charges in connection to the thefts, assault and property damage, police said.

Schmidt allegedly stole two six-packs of beer from a Muldrow convenience store, and after, reportedly got into a fight with a woman in the parking lot. He then reportedly got a baseball bat, hit the woman with it and stole her car.

Police said he fled from the scene and happened to go to a home nearby another home where police were investigating a shooting. They also said Schmidt ran into the back of a home before he was arrested.

The residents inside the home were not injured, police said.

Schmidt is in the Sequoyah County Jail without bond.