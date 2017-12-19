× Razorbacks Demolish Oral Roberts, 104-69

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–The Arkansas basketball team carried the momentum from Saturday’s dominant victory over Troy into a 104-69 thrashing of Oral Roberts at Bud Walton Arena Tuesday.

Five Razorbacks finished in the double figures, with Jaylen Barford leading all scorers with 18 points and was a perfect 2-for-2 from from the three point range.

While Oral Roberts (4-10) mustered just a 42-percent shooting percentage in the first half, Arkansas (9-2) sunk 22 of their 35 opportunities for a 63-percent mark from the field. Leading the Hog’ first half scoring surge was C.J. Jones with a game-high 12 points and was 4-for-5 from behind the arc.

Next, Arkansas will host CSU Bakersfield Wednesday, December 27th.