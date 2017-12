× Razorbacks Ranked No. 3 In First Preseason Poll

TUCSON, Ariz. (KFSM)- It’s time for preseason baseball rankings to start rolling in and Arkansas’ first one is hard to complain about. The Razorbacks sit at #3 in Collegiate Baseball’s preseason poll.

The rest of the top five goes to the defending national champion Florida Gators at #1, Oklahoma State at #2, Arkansas at #3, Florida State at #4, and Texas Tech at #5.