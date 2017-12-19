Sallisaw Parents Arrested After Three-Week-Old Infant Found Dead

SALLISAW(KFSM) – Two people are arrested in connection with the death of a three-week-old infant girl Monday (Dec. 18) afternoon, according to Capt. Jeff Murray with Sallisaw Police.

The infant’s mother, Bretta Workman, 26, is charged with second-degree murder. The infant’s father, Jacob Henning, 31, is charged with Child Neglect, according to Murray.

A release from the Sallisaw Police Department states officers were dispatched to 300 North Cherry Street in reference to an infant who was possibly dead.

Police officers and firemen found the three-week-old infant unresponsive. CPR was administered and the child was transported to Northeastern Health System Sequoyah Hospital where she was pronounced dead, the release states.

Investigators interviewed Workman, Henning, and other occupants inside the home. The release states that both parents were suspected of being under the influence of narcotics.

The infant’s body was sent to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office in Tulsa for an autopsy, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with 5NEWS for any updates.