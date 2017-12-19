× Siloam Springs Man Accused Of Raping Child

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) — A Siloam Springs man is accused of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl for roughly two years, according to a probable casuse affidavit.

Siloam Springs police on Sunday (Dec. 17) arrested Jose Rufino Garcia-Chicol in connection with two counts of rape.

The victim said Garcia-Chicol has raped or molested her probably 15 times since 2015, according to the affidavit. She said Garcia-Chicol last abused her earlier this month.

Garcia-Chicol, 33, denied the allegations and laughed when asked directly if he had sex with the girl.

He told police reports of him kissing the girl were inaccurate, and that they only came face-to-face after she slipped and he caught her, according to the affidavit.

When asked how some of his DNA might be on the girl, Garcia-Chicol said he’s caught her playing with his used condoms.

Garcia-Chicol was being held Tuesday (Dec. 19) at the Benton County Jail on a $75,000 bond. He has a hearing set for Jan. 22 in Benton County Circuit Court.

Rape is a Class Y felony in Arkansas. Class Y felonies are the most serious crimes in Arkansas not punishable by death. They carry a prison sentence of up to 40 years.