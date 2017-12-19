WATCH: When Will It Rain Where You Live?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rain showers are moving in. Shower chances will increase dramatically early Tuesday afternoon.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS Rain Chances:

(Timing: Best chance of rain after 3PM into the overnight hours.)

RIVER VALLEY Rain Chances:

(Timing: LeFlore and Scott Counties will see rain now through the afternoon. The rest of the River Valley's best chance of rain will start by 12PM-1PM, with rounds of rain lasting through the evening.)

Shower chances will last through most of Tuesday afternoon and into Wednesday. There may be a few breaks here and there, but a decent amount of rain is expected through Wednesday.

Rain totals are trending higher as the rain is pushing in sooner Tuesday.

RAINFALL TOTALS: