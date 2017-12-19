× WATCH: Heavy Rain Likely Tuesday Night

Tuesday morning will start off overcast with some patchy drizzle possible. Rain will start to spread north out of Texas throughout the day. Rain will arrive first in the River Valley around the evening drive and then into Northwest Arkansas by this evening. Another batch of heavier rain looks to push through overnight into Wednesday morning.

Rain totals could top one inch across much of the area through early Wednesday.

Also....we are still tracking a major cold blast for Christmas and the possibility of snow. Futurecast still has a band of light snow moving though on Christmas Eve. But accumulations look light right now -- maybe a dusting.