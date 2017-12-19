× Zelda Perkins, Harvey Weinstein’s Former Assistant, Speaks Out

(CBS News) — Zelda Perkins, a former assistant to disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, spoke to BBC Newsnight on Tuesday, breaking a non-disclosure agreement that she signed two decades ago. Perkins said that she wants gagging laws in the U.K. to be changed.

In the 23-minute exchange, available online, Perkins details her time working with Weinstein, how she was warned of his reputation before she took the job with him, and how he conducted the bulk of his business in hotel suites.