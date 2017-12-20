× 1 Arrested In Rogers Stabbing; 2 Still At Large

ROGERS (KFSM) — Police have arrested a Rogers man linked to an April stabbing, but two other suspects are still at large.

Joaquin Flores, 20, was arrested Tuesday (Dec. 19) in connection with first-degree battery, engaging in violent criminal group activity and fleeing.

Police are looking for two other suspects — Jose Torices and Trevor Griffith — who investigators say were involved in the April 2 stabbing that injured one man at a Conoco gas station, according to Keith Foster, Rogers police spokesman.

Anyone with information about Torices and Griffth are urged to call Rogers police at 479-636-4141. Both men have arrest warrants for first-degree battery and fleeing.

On April 2, an off-duty Rogers officer saw a man being attacked by a small group at the gas station at 4601 W. Walnut St., according to a probable cause affidavit.

The victim initially refused medical treatment, but was dropped off a few hours later at Mercy Hospital, where staff found him suffering from stab wounds to his neck and back. He also had a collapsed lung, according to the affidavit.