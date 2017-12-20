× 96-Year-Old Faces Christmas Eve Eviction For Recording Alleged Caregiver Neglect

LOS ANGELES (CBS News) — Sally Kelly is unable go to the bathroom without help. In fact, she needs help with all of her daily needs because she previously had two strokes and two broken hips.

CBS Los Angeles reports a video shows the 96-year-old waiting for help for 58 minutes while needing to go to the bathroom. The video camera stopped recording after about an hour.

Her daughter, Audrey Kelly, says it took more than two hours for a paid caregiver to respond. She says this isn’t the only time this has happened.

“Cameras are catching them not coming and performing services,” Audrey said.

Another recording, a couple of months later, shows Kelly waiting 38 minutes before the recording stops.

Audrey says her mother mounted visible security cameras in her apartment at City View Villa, which is a senior living facility, for her own safety. She says the video shows her mother is not receiving the desperately needed services that she’s paying for.

“Everything from her calling for help and no one coming for hours, prompting me to call several times and they still don’t come after I call,” Audrey said. “They don’t show up for showers 95 percent of the time so I have to do it, they don’t show up to dress her in the morning, provide her grooming in the morning.”

Audrey says the facility’s executive director accused her and her mother of committing a criminal offense by using the cameras and ordered her to take them down. But the LAPD says it’s not illegal to use cameras in the privacy of your own home.

What’s ironic is that Kelly was a detective for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department years ago.

Audrey is demanding for her mother’s account to be credited for all of the services she has not received. The facility, however, responded by serving her with an eviction notice.

Kelly says she’s not backing down.

“We won’t get rid of the cameras,” she said.

“She’s scared, she’s upset, rightfully so, she doesn’t understand why they wont credit her account when they know she has these cameras that have caught them red-handed and she doesn’t understand why on the eve of the holidays would they be so cruel,” Audrey said.