Christmas Where You Live: Home Elements Gift Card Giveaway At Lights Of The Ozarks

5NEWS is helping spread joy this holiday season with Christmas Where You Live!

From December 11th thru December 21st, we will be surprising unsuspecting viewers with $250 gift cards courtesy of our amazing sponsors; The Party Place, Armstrong Bank, Blakeman’s Fine Jewelry, and Home Elements.

The locations are random and so are the winners we’ve chosen.

For our fifth winner, Megan Graddy went to look at the Lights of the Ozarks at the Fayetteville Square and found our next winner!

After talking about their favorite lights and family traditions for the holidays, we surprised them with a $250 gift card from 5NEWS and Home Elements.

Congratulations to the Shepherd family, we hope you have a wonderful Christmas and a Happy New Year!

