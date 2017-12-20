× Fort Smith Man Found Guilty In Shooting Death

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — An inmate has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a man, according to the Sebastian County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

A jury found Ryan Saige Oxford,21, guilty of second-degree murder Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 20). He will be sentenced at 10 a.m. Thursday (Dec. 21), according to the Clerk’s Office.

Oxford originally faced first-degree murder, and seven counts of committing a terroristic act in the shooting death of Justin Michael Lopez, 18, who was the father of a nine-month-old baby at the time of the shooting.

Police said at least 30 shots were fired at a camper trailer Lopez was in the night of Jan. 14. The camper was parked behind a home in the 2300 block of North Ninth Street.

Lopez supposedly “disrespected” the gang Slanga96, that Oxford is reportedly apart of, and that’s what reportedly instigated the shooting.

During the investigation, Oxford waived his rights and told authorities that not only was he present during the shooting, but he knew about what was going to happen and his firearm was one of the two used during the matter, court documents states.

The story will be updated after Oxford’s sentencing hearing Thursday (Dec. 21).