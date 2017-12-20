× It’s About To Get Really Cold!

Here’s a look at the data for the next two weeks. Notice the temperature trend gets progressively colder.

There are two systems that are spaced about a week apart that will have the potential for winter weather or snow.

The first chance is this Friday night into Saturday morning with rain possibly briefly changing to sleet or snow along with snow flurries continuing into Saturday.

The next chance is around December 30th towards the end of next week into the next weekend. It’s still too early to know how that will play-out but it does appear to be very cold for the next two-weeks with little sign of a wholesale warming trend.

The outlier is tomorrow (Thursday) highs could briefly hit 70º before the big push of cold air gets here.

-Garrett