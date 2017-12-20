Local School Districts Adopt New Snow Day Policy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- A handful of school districts in our area are adopting a new snow day policy that saves them from extending the school year.

Instead of making up snow days, schools can now send students school work via email or through websites like Google Classroom.

"When you have to add days to the instructional calendar it can become troublesome not only to families that have students in the school district, but also to our staff and our teachers," said Charles Lee, assistant superintendent for Rogers Schools.

In the past, schools in Northwest Arkansas used nearly 15 snow days. This was pushing the last day of school to mid-June.

The alternative method of instruction is also all-inclusive. Students without internet access at home will either be given a hard copy of the assignments or they'll be given time to make the assignments up.