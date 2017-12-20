× Negligence Caused Deadly Bus Crash, Says Mexican State Prosecutor

CANCUN, Mexico (CBS News) — A preliminary investigation shows the bus crash that killed 11 foreign tourists and their guide was caused by the driver’s negligence and possible speeding, a Mexican state prosecutor says.

Quintana Roo state prosecutor Miguel Angel Pech Cen says the driver tried to bring the bus back onto the narrow roadway, but caused it to flip, striking a tree and other vegetation along the roadside.

The driver, who was among 20 people injured in the accident, was in custody.

This is a developing story.