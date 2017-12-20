× Oklahoma Man Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison For Drug Trafficking

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — An Oklahoma man was sentenced to five years in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to a press release.

Jose Luis Vaca, 32, of Claremore, Oklahoma was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. Vaca was also ordered to pay a $3,000 fine.

The drug task force received a tip on Oct. 12, 2016 from a confidential informant that a man would be traveling with one-half pound of methamphetamine from Tulsa to a known drug trafficking residence in Springdale , according to court records.

After police confronted Vaca, he initially gave them a false name, the release states. He did confirm that he planned to visit the residence, but did not know the occupants.

Police found one-half pound of methamphetamine in his vehicle, according to the release.

The release states that Vaca admitted to possessing the methamphetamine, telling police he regularly drives around with amounts of methamphetamine in his vehicle.

He was indicted by a federal grand jury in March 2017 and plead guilty in August 2017.