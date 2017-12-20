× Police: Thief Steals From Family Fighting Daughter’s Cancer Battle

HOUSTON — Police said a thief has stolen from a Bentonville family that were in Houston preparing for their daughter’s bone marrow transplant.

Savannah Simmons was diagnosed with leukemia during September. She and her mother were in Houston to prepare for Savannah’s upcoming bone marrow transplant. The surgery is set to happen within upcoming weeks, CBS affilate KHOU reported.

She and her mother went out for lunch and that’s when the rental car they were in was broken into. The suspect(s) stole two laptops and $600 worth of gift cards that were inside the rental car. The gift cards were given to the family to help with travel expenses, the station reported.

The family said this has made hard times even more difficult. Anyone interested in helping may do so, here.