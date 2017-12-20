× Spotify Reveals Most-Streamed Holiday Songs: Mariah Carey Tops The List

(CBS News) — Spotify has revealed the most-streamed holiday songs of this year. The list shows that when it comes to the Christmas season, most songs stay evergreen, with classics renditions by Frank Sinatra and Elvis making the list.

The streaming service announced that Mariah Carey’s 1994 hit, “All I Want for Christmas is You,” is the most-streamed holiday song in every country they surveyed except for Iceland and Denmark. The insights covered 55 countries.

The 10 most popular songs globally are:

In the U.S., the top songs are:

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey “Last Christmas” by Wham! “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” by Michael Bublé “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” by Brenda Lee “Santa Tell Me” by Ariana Grande “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” by Andy Williams “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!” by Frank Sinatra “Mistletoe” by Justin Bieber “Carol of the Bells” by Mykola Dmytrovych Leontovych “Do They Know It’s Christmas? (1984 Version)” by Band Aid

The global top 10 and U.S. top 10 are largely the same, though ironically, “Fairytale of New York” did not make the top 10 in the United States even though an American city features in the title. “White Christmas” also did not make the cut in the U.S., while “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and “Carol of the Bells” did not make the global top 10.

Head to Spotify Insights for more details, such as a list of the most distinctive Christmas song to each age group globally (DMX’s “Rudolph the Rednose Reindeer” gets the honor for listeners between 25 and 29) and top holiday songs in each country.