CHARLESTON (KFSM)-- Charleston's Sean Michael Flanagan signed with Oklahoma State on Wednesday. Flanagan was previously committed to Arkansas, but flipped his commitment on December 18th to Oklahoma State.

"I have been on the fence with Arkansas and Oklahoma State since the beginning," said Flanagan. "I like both places for me it's more about relationships than anything and the relationships I made at Arkansas had taken off."