VIDEO: Springdale’s Isaiah Nichols Signs With Arkansas

Posted 2:41 pm, December 20, 2017, by , Updated at 02:43PM, December 20, 2017

SPRINGDALE (KFSM)–Isaiah Nichols was the first signee to send in a national letter of intent this morning at 7:12 a.m. Nichols held a ceremony this afternoon at Springdale High School with family, friends, teammates and coaches to celebrate his signing to the University of Arkansas. Below, Nichols and his coach Zak Clark discuss the decision to sign early.