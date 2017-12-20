SPRINGDALE (KFSM)–Isaiah Nichols was the first signee to send in a national letter of intent this morning at 7:12 a.m. Nichols held a ceremony this afternoon at Springdale High School with family, friends, teammates and coaches to celebrate his signing to the University of Arkansas. Below, Nichols and his coach Zak Clark discuss the decision to sign early.
VIDEO: Springdale’s Isaiah Nichols Signs With Arkansas
-
Sean Michael Flanagan Flips Commitment From Arkansas To Oklahoma State
-
Police: No Foul Play In Missouri Woman’s Death
-
Forensics Used To Link Rogers Sex Offender To March Rape
-
Son Of Missing Woman Says His Mother’s Car Matches One Found At Springdale Hospital
-
Defensive Showdown Set In Battle For Springdale
-
-
Seven Players Sign Early With Chad Morris & Arkansas
-
Northside’s Isaiah Joe Signs With Razorbacks
-
Historical Impact Of Springdale’s 3-0 Start Not Lost On Clark
-
Body Found At Springdale Hospital Confirmed To Be Missing Woman
-
Fayetteville Police Arrest Three On Forgery, Drug Charges
-
-
Teenager Killed After Wrong-Way Wreck On I-49 In Springdale
-
VIDEO: Charleston’s Sean Michael Flanagan Signs With Oklahoma State
-
When In Rome: Connor Noland Signs With Razorbacks In Italy