When In Rome: Connor Noland Signs With Razorbacks In Italy

ROME, Italy (KFSM)–Most signing day ceremonies take place in high school gyms, auditoriums or a local restaurant. Connor Noland one-upped all of those with ease.

The Greenwood quarterback signed his national letter of intent to play at Arkansas while on a family vacation in Italy, inside the Roman Colosseum.

When in Rome, become a Razorback! Very honored and excited to officially sign my National Letter of Intent to play for @RazorbackFB at the Colosseum in the Eternal City!!! #HammerDown #WPS 🐗🏈⚾️ pic.twitter.com/6Da7bWilBH — Connor Noland (@cnoland_13) December 20, 2017

Noland was the second of seven players to sign during the first ever early signing period. The 6-2 senior led Greenwood to its 8th state title with a 52-14 win over Pine Bluff at the beginning of December.