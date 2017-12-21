× Aldi Issues Recall Of Apples From Grocery Stores Because Of Listeria Fears

(CBS News) — Grocery chain Aldi has issued a recall for some types of Jack Brown Produce apples due to possible listeria.

The company said in a statement that the potentially affected apples have been removed from stores.

The apples were sold in stores located in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, South Carolina and North Carolina, and were available for purchase beginning on December 13. They were also available via the company’s Instacart delivery partnership in the Atlanta area.

Consumers are being asked to discard the apples or return them to their local store for a refund.