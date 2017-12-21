Christmas Where You Live: Blakeman’s Fine Jewelry Gift Card Giveaway In Downtown Greenwood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

5NEWS is helping spread joy this holiday season with Christmas Where You Live!

From December 11th thru December 21st, we will be surprising unsuspecting viewers with $250 gift cards courtesy of our amazing sponsors; The Party Place, Armstrong Bank, Blakeman’s Fine Jewelry, and Home Elements.

The locations are random and so are the winners we’ve chosen.

For our sixth giveaway, we were in Downtown Greenwood with the one and only Santa Clause and the Patton family!

After finding out what the kids wanted for Christmas we had a sang Jingle Bells.

The Patton family so grateful to be able to share something a little extra special this year with their children!

The family received a $250 gift card thanks to 5NEWS and Blakeman’s Fine Jewelry.

Congratulations to the Patton family, we hope you have a Merry Christmas!

Segment Sponsored By: Blakeman’s Fine Jewelry