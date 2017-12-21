Community Services Clearinghouse In Fort Smith Helping Kids During The Holidays

Posted 8:12 am, December 21, 2017, by , Updated at 09:14AM, December 21, 2017

FORT SMITH (KFSM)--  The Community Services Clearinghouse already serves close to 3,000 kids each weekend with the backpack program. With the holiday season here, the organization wants to help as many kids as possible.   5NEWS anchor Daren Bobb is joined by Chuck Goux with more details.