× Police: Fayetteville Woman Had Meth, $10,000 In Cash

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville woman faces drug trafficking charges after police allegedly found her with about two pounds of methamphetamine and $10,000 in cash.

Tammera Clark, 54, was arrested Thursday (Dec. 21) in connection with trafficking meth, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.

The 4th Judicial Drug Task Force served a search warrant Wednesday (Dec. 20) at Clark’s home on Brooks Avenue, where they found 1.9 pounds of meth, 184 grams of marijuana, 100 pills, baggies for packaging and scales.

Investigators also recovered a 12-gauge shotgun and $10,075, according to the report.

Clark was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center after posting a $2,500 bond. She has a hearing set for Jan. 26 in Washington County Circuit Court.

The 4th Judicial Task Force consists of investigators from police agencies in Fayetteville, Springdale, Prairie Grove, Lincoln, Farmington, West Fork, Greenland, Johnson, Tontitown, Elkins and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Chaired by Fayetteville Police Chief Greg Tabor, the task force provides initial and follow-up investigation work concerning drug related crimes.