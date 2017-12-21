Man Arrested, Baby Identified In Paris Home Explosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARIS (KFSM) -- Family have identified the baby who died in a gas explosion at a Paris home early Thursday morning (Dec. 21).

Ryatt Gunner Mason Reese, 2, died in the explosion, family told 5NEWS.

Arkansas State Police have arrested Ricky Carter, 27, of Logan County. He faces felony first-degree murder and arson charges. The fire caused more than $15,000 in damage.

Court documents allege Carter intentionally caused a fire and explosion killing Reese and damaging the home.

Dispatchers said the explosion happened about 4:20 a.m. at a home located in the 1700 block of South Elm Street.

According to Arkansas State Police, five people were in the home at the time, including four children Carter. Carter and the other three children weren't injured.

Police said the mother was at work when the explosion happened.

Neighbor Lois Hutchins said she heard an explosion and quickly knew tragedy had struck.

"I was sitting in the front room and I heard this terrible racket and I thought somebody had had a wreck," Hutchins said. "I got up looked and couldn't see nothing, then I looked over there and saw that porch laying on the ground."

Arkansas State Police is investigating the matter.

The American Red Cross is working with the family and providing them with emergency funds.

"Mental health services comes in, some counselors from Red Cross, and they'll come in within the next probably 24 hours to also be calling and talking to the family members, the mom especially, and Red Cross will help with some of the funeral expenses," said Tracy McMillen, a Red Cross volunteer.