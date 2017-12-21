Two Dead After Two-Car Collision On Highway 412 In Tontitown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TONTITOWN (KFSM) -- Two people are dead after a two-car collision in Tontitown Thursday (Dec. 21), according to Tontitown police.

Marcelina Cox, 72, and Ofelia Reyes, 58, both in one of the cars, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Tontitown Police Captain Wes Hart.

Trisha Caldwell, 28, was in the other car. As of Thursday (Dec. 21) evening, Caldwell was in critical condition at Washington Regional Hospital, said Hart.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Henry De Tonti Boulevard and 412.

"As far as we know right now, a vehicle (Cox and Reyes) that was traveling westbound on 412 came into the eastbound lane, and it was a T-bone accident," Hart explained.

Employees at Champion Motor Cars said they heard a loud noise, and went outside to see the wreck at about 10:30 a.m.

A GoFundMe has also been set up for Caldwell.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway, according to Tontitown police.