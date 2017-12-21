White Christmas Odds
What are the statistically odds of a White Christmas in our area?
This year, there’s a chance of snow in the two days leading up to Christmas but temperatures in the 40s should prevent anything from sticking around too long.
Here’s a link to an interactive map from NOAA that shows the chance across the United States, including our area.
Here’s a look locally….
- 14% Gravette
- 8% Bentonville
- 7% Fayetteville
- 2% Fort Smith
- 2% Sallisaw
- 0% Booneville
- 1% Clarksville
Last White Christmas (at least 1″ on the ground):
- NW Arkansas: 2009, 1990, 1975, 1966, 1963
- Fort Smith: 2012, 2009, 1990, 1975, 1963
You can link to the NWS Christmas Day Records for NW Arkansas here and Fort Smith here.
Locally, the chance doesn’t look that great but there’s at least a chance for a light snow on Christmas Eve in the morning.
-Garrett