White Christmas Odds

What are the statistically odds of a White Christmas in our area?

This year, there’s a chance of snow in the two days leading up to Christmas but temperatures in the 40s should prevent anything from sticking around too long.

Here’s a link to an interactive map from NOAA that shows the chance across the United States, including our area.

Here’s a look locally….

14% Gravette

8% Bentonville

7% Fayetteville

2% Fort Smith

2% Sallisaw

0% Booneville

1% Clarksville

Last White Christmas (at least 1″ on the ground):

NW Arkansas: 2009, 1990, 1975, 1966, 1963

Fort Smith: 2012, 2009, 1990, 1975, 1963

You can link to the NWS Christmas Day Records for NW Arkansas here and Fort Smith here.

Locally, the chance doesn’t look that great but there’s at least a chance for a light snow on Christmas Eve in the morning.

-Garrett