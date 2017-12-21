White Christmas Odds

Posted 8:59 pm, December 21, 2017, by , Updated at 09:05PM, December 21, 2017

What are the statistically odds of a White Christmas in our area?

This year, there’s a chance of snow in the two days leading up to Christmas but temperatures in the 40s should prevent anything from sticking around too long.

Here’s a link to an interactive map from NOAA that shows the chance across the United States, including our area. 

Here’s a look locally….

  • 14% Gravette
  • 8%   Bentonville
  • 7%   Fayetteville
  • 2%   Fort Smith
  • 2%   Sallisaw
  • 0%   Booneville
  • 1%   Clarksville

Last White Christmas (at least 1″ on the ground):

  • NW Arkansas: 2009, 1990, 1975, 1966, 1963
  • Fort Smith: 2012, 2009, 1990, 1975, 1963

You can link to the NWS Christmas Day Records for NW Arkansas here and Fort Smith here.

Locally, the chance doesn’t look that great but there’s at least a chance for a light snow on Christmas Eve in the morning.

-Garrett