Boy Killed In LeFlore County UTV Accident

LEFLORE COUNTY (KFSM) — A boy is dead after a UTV accident Thursday (Dec. 21) in LeFlore County.

According to police, a 14-year-old boy was driving the UTV with three passengers, two 13-year-old boys and an 8-year-old boy, on Old Monroe Highway just west of Poteau Mountain Road. For an unknown reason, the UTV departed the road to the right, over-corrected and then flipped.

Two of the passengers were ejected an unknown distance. The UTV then rolled onto the 8-year-old, pinning him underneath. He was freed by the other passengers, and pronounced dead at the scene due to massive injuries.

No one else was injured in the accident, according to investigators.

Police said seat belts were not being used. The condition of the driver and the cause of the accident is under investigation.

Since the driver and passengers were all minors, their names have been withheld.

