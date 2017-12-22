Crews Gearing Up For Winter Weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) -- Crews are getting ready for approaching winter weather.

Employees with the Arkansas Department of Transportation are pre-treating roads with salt rocks.

Many out and about said the upcoming winter weather is making it feel a lot more like Christmas.

"Winter weather is hard to forecast because you really don`t know what you're gonna get until it actually happened. With that stated, our crews will be coming in at midnight," Danny Straeslee with ARDOT said.

Local Jacky Chronister said, " I love it...I'm in the Christmas mood now. It was 70 degrees yesterday and I haven`t got any presents bought so I`ve been out shopping all day and I`m in the Christmas mood."

Transportation officials said they want to remind drivers to be cautious while traveling. They will be monitoring roads beginning at midnight.