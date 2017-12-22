Family Of Survivor In Deadly Tontitown Collision Says ‘She’s Fighting For Her Life’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- The brother of the only survivor of the deadly Tontitown accident said Friday (Dec. 22) that his sister is in the ICU.

Joey Baker was in class Thursday when he got a message about his sister. He said his mind raced as he sped to the Washington Regional Medical Center.

His sister, Trisha Caldwell, went into surgery for internal injuries that afternoon. Baker said his sister is now able to breath again on her own.

She is talking but only at a whisper.

“She remembers braking really hard," Baker said. "She says it happened very quickly and she did everything she could to not and unfortunately it happened.”

Baker said Caldwell knows that two other people died in the accident and started crying almost immediately.

Their mother has taken this very hard and Baker said it's tough seeing his sister lying in the ICU.

Caldwell is a mother of two: an 11-year-old and a 4-year-old.

Baker said they told the kids that their mother is staying out of town for a bit since children are not allowed in the ICU.

“We plan on being here for at least a week, maybe two," Baker said. "So we’re going to do Christmas in the hospital. So our hopes are that she gets moved into a regular room and out of ICU so that we can bring her kids up here and spend it up here with her.”

Baker and his family knows that the road to recovery will be long for Caldwell, but are confident that she will make it out okay.

Since she will be out of work for a while and they have medical bills they will now pay, Baker set up a GoFundMe page to help his sister out.

He advised people to hug their loved ones this year because life is short and unexpected.