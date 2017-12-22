× Former Hospital Employee Gets Probation For Stealing Medical Supplies

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A former hospital employee was given five years probation and fined $1,000 for stealing more than 40 boxes of medical supplies in July.

Sierra Johnson, 25, pleaded guilty to possession of a forgery device, drug fraud and theft of property.

Fayetteville police were called July 20 to Washington Regional Medical Center after employees reported one of their coworkers for theft, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Police searched Johnson’s car after noticing medical supplies inside the vehicle, where they recovered 46 boxes containing 17 different types of prescriptions, used hypodermic needles, alcohol pads, saline syringes and a doctor’s prescription pad.

Police also found cash and an iPhone reported stolen by Johnson’s coworkers, according to the report.

Johnson told police she didn’t intend to defraud the hospital and planned to return the property.