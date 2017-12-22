Fort Smith Police Searching For Aggravated Robbery Suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The Fort Smith Police Department needs your help identifying the suspect involved in an aggravated robbery.

The incident happened Wednesday (Dec. 20). In the video, you can see the suspect opening the safe and getting money out. According to the police department's Facebook page, "The suspect was wearing a mask, but we're hoping maybe somebody would recognize the clothing."

the robbery happened at the Pic-N-Tote on 31 Street and Zero.

If you have any information, call Fort Smith Police at 479-709-5000, or Crimestoppers at 78-CRIME (782-7463).