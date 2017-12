× Missing Fort Smith Boy Found

UPDATE: An 11-year-old boy who police said ran away from home has been found safe. He was found within 24 hours of going missing.

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Police are working to find a missing 11-year-old boy.

The boy, Bryan Frausto, was last seen wearing a blue jacket and jeans.

He was last seen riding a bicycle away from a home in the 3600 block of Presley Street.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 709-5100.