× Section Of Highway 112 In Washington County Closed After Semi Rollover

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Crews were on the scene after a semi rolled over on Highway 112 in Washington County Friday morning (Dec. 22).

Dispatchers said the rollover happened near Howard Nickell Road. All lanes are currently closed and police are directing traffic as crews work to clear the scene.

It is unclear if any injuries have been reported. The cause of the accident is under investigation.