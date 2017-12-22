× Springdale Man Indicted On Suspicion Of Drug Trafficking

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Springdale man who police say was selling methamphetamine in Northwest Arkansas has been indicted on federal drug trafficking charges.

A grand jury has indicted Armando Rodriguez on three counts of distribution of methamphetamine and one count each of possession with intent to distribute and possession of drugs and firearms.

Springdale police arrested Rodriguez, 23, in November after a two-month investigation, which included using controlled buys to purchase meth from Rodriguez, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Police then got a search warrant for Rodriguez’s home on Kansas Street, where they found several weapons, drugs and drug paraphernalia, including:

66.9 grams of meth

37.2 grams of marijuana

glass meth and marijuana pipes

a SKS Norinco Rifle 7.62 x 39 with an empty magazine

a Hi-Point .45 pistol with two magazines

a Taurus 9 mm pistol — reported stolen out of Springdale — with one magazine

9 mm and .45 ammunition

two digital scales

marijuana seeds

an herbal marijuana vaporizer with grinder

Police noted Rodriguez’s home is about 284 feet north of Springdale High School and its gym, according to the report.

Rodriguez was being held Friday (Dec. 22) at the Washington County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond with a hold for federal court.

His trial is set for Feb. 1 in U.S. District Court in Fayetteville.