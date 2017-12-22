Springdale Man Says Corgi Was Stolen From Harps

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A Springdale man is asking for help finding his stolen Corgi.

Chris Crouthers said his dog, Ellie May, was taken about 4:30 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 21) from the Harps at 2894 W. Sunset Ave.

He said he left to go into the store when Ellie May unknowingly got out her car. They later saw on Harp’s surveillance footage that a man picked up the dog and left.

Crouthers says the man who took his dog left in a white SUV.

Anyone with more information is urged to call Springdale police at 479-751-4542.