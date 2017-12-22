× ‘True Detective’ Will Film Third Season In NWA

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — The third installment of the HBO crime anthology “True Detective” will be filmed and produced in Northwest Arkansas, according to a news release.

“We’re thrilled HBO chose to film the series in Arkansas,” said Gov. Asa Hutchinson. “The beauty of the state, the skilled and quality talent available,” Hutchinson said, “along with the support provided by the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, made Northwest Arkansas an easy choice.”

The production, scheduled to start in early 2018, will provide work for local actors, extras and production crew, said Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan, whom AEDC officials credit with being incredibly helpful and accommodating during recruitment of the production.

“This is the largest and most expensive production we’ve ever had in the state,” said AEDC Director Mike Preston. “With an estimated year from start to finish, we know that local businesses and vendors will enjoy a boon from the production.”

HBO also praised Hutchinson, Jordan, the AEDC and Christopher Crane of the Arkansas Film Commission for their cooperation and support.

The next installment of “True Detective” tells the story of a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks, and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods.”

Oscar winner Mahershala Ali will play the lead role of Wayne Hays, an Arkansas State Police detective. Carmen Ejogo will play Amelia Reardon, a school teacher with a connection to two missing children in 1980.

Nic Pizzolatto, the “True Detective” series creator, graduated from the University of Arkansas in 2005 with a M.F.A. in creative writing.